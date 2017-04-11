Forest Service gets help in wildfire fight - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Forest Service gets help in wildfire fight

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Friday, March 23 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 14:35:36 GMT

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

  • Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:36:19 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:00 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:00:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

  • AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:46:35 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:19 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:19:52 GMT
    (Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)(Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>
    •   

Tuesday, a NewsChannel 5 crew was in the passenger seat as Florida Forest Service firefighter Jeff Curl drove back into the heart of the McCarty Ranch fire in western Port St. Lucie.

“It was so wet last year at this time, you wouldn’t be able to drive in here right now," said Curl.

275 acres have burned at the ranch, keeping Florida Forest Service Firefighters busy.  Right now, the fire is 100% contained, but it could still smolder for weeks.

“Last year at this time, I ran one maybe two (fires).  Last week, I’m already up to 13," said Curl.

From the beginning of the year until now, the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee County has seen a 400% increase in wildfires.

So Curl is on constant watch, finding and dousing hot spots in the woods.

“Our biggest concern is water conservation.  We’re in the middle of nowhere and it’s dry.  So I want to wet area around there so I’m not wasting water.”

He finds some wood that is still hot to the touch.  Using a fire rake, he breaks it up and checks to see it still has some moisture in it.The Forest Service’s Okeechobee District getting help now from its northern colleagues.

Five bulldozers and crew members down from Alachua County for a two-week stint. With more than 100 active fires of at least 100 acres in Florida,  they’ll likely be busy moving from fire to fire.

So far this year, Florida has lost more than twice the amount of land to fire as it had last year at this time.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.