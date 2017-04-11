Forest Service gets help in wildfire fight

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Tuesday, a NewsChannel 5 crew was in the passenger seat as Florida Forest Service firefighter Jeff Curl drove back into the heart of the McCarty Ranch fire in western Port St. Lucie.

“It was so wet last year at this time, you wouldn’t be able to drive in here right now," said Curl.

275 acres have burned at the ranch, keeping Florida Forest Service Firefighters busy. Right now, the fire is 100% contained, but it could still smolder for weeks.

“Last year at this time, I ran one maybe two (fires). Last week, I’m already up to 13," said Curl.

From the beginning of the year until now, the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee County has seen a 400% increase in wildfires.

So Curl is on constant watch, finding and dousing hot spots in the woods.

“Our biggest concern is water conservation. We’re in the middle of nowhere and it’s dry. So I want to wet area around there so I’m not wasting water.”

He finds some wood that is still hot to the touch. Using a fire rake, he breaks it up and checks to see it still has some moisture in it.The Forest Service’s Okeechobee District getting help now from its northern colleagues.

Five bulldozers and crew members down from Alachua County for a two-week stint. With more than 100 active fires of at least 100 acres in Florida, they’ll likely be busy moving from fire to fire.

So far this year, Florida has lost more than twice the amount of land to fire as it had last year at this time.