Officer, community honored for cracking cases

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

A local community honored their hard working officers. One of the people acknowledged is working on a case that left a family devastated. He is a detective hoping to give the family some peace as they still mourn their loss.

"I take all of these cases personal and work as hard as I can," said oynton Beach Police Detective Marco Villari.

One case he will never forget is that of liquor store owner Ali Arezoumandifar. Detective Villari says he got to know the man in 2015.

"A month prior there was a robbery at that store and I worked that case, so I actually knew Ali from that case," said Detective Villari.

But then tragedy struck weeks later. Ali was fatally shot at the store. That night he was planning to retire. His family was stunned, barely able to talk at a news conference about the tragedy.

"This is very difficult for us. Brings tears of sadness.The only way we are going to feel better is by capturing the people that did this," Soheila Marchal said.

Ali's family turned to the detective for help.

"He was such a center part of that family and kind of like their rock, so when he was taken they lost everything," Detective Villari said.

Detective Villari and other detectives worked tirelessly on the case. One person was charged February of this year. But the honored detective says he's not done.

"I still have more work to do and we are currently working on other leads to see if in fact other people were involved. And I just hope that I brought them just a little bit of justice."



The detective was among more than 30 people honored during the ceremony.

