Students open coffee kiosk in government office

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

When you walk into the annex of the St. Lucie County Administration building in Fort Pierce, you're greeted by the smiles of the "Student Perks" work force.

These five Port St. Lucie high school students have set up a coffee and snacks kiosk in the breezeway.

This work skills opportunity for the students in the Exceptional Student Education program is a collaborative effort between St. Lucie County Schools and the Board of County Commissioners.

“They’re doing a wonderful job. They’ve learned some of these skills in school and they’re enthusiastic kids," said Port St. Lucie High Principal Adrian Ocampo.

Kids who understand that this is a job, and positive interactions can enhance their job prospects.

“I want to help people, sell coffee, and the money goes to our school," said Senior Mackenzie Beers.

And the kiosk uses the old real estate adage location, location, location.

“We’re kind of in a desert from the food here in the Administration building," said St. Lucie County HR Manager Douglas Baber.

Eventually, student culinary teams will make all the pastries. If you’re a coffee drinker, one thing you’ll notice right away is the prices are hard to beat. A cup of coffee for a buck and other snacks for less.

Proceeds go right back into the program, which will operate on Tuesdays from 8:30-10:30 a.m. until the end of the school year.

But perk up, it will return when students do in August and kids from all schools throughout the county will get the chance to participate.