Students open coffee kiosk in government office

Story Video: Click here

When you walk into the annex of the St. Lucie County Administration building in Fort Pierce, you're greeted by the smiles of the "Student Perks" work force.

These five Port St. Lucie high school students have set up a coffee and snacks kiosk in the breezeway.

This work skills opportunity for the students in the Exceptional Student Education program is a collaborative effort between St. Lucie County Schools and the Board of County Commissioners.

“They’re doing a wonderful job.  They’ve learned some of these skills in school and they’re enthusiastic kids," said Port St. Lucie High Principal Adrian Ocampo.

Kids who understand that this is a job, and positive interactions can enhance their job prospects.

“I want to help people, sell coffee, and the money goes to our school," said Senior Mackenzie Beers.

And the kiosk uses the old real estate adage location, location, location.

“We’re kind of in a desert from the food here in the Administration building," said St. Lucie County HR Manager Douglas Baber.

Eventually, student culinary teams will make all the pastries. If you’re a coffee drinker, one thing you’ll notice right away is the prices are hard to beat. A cup of coffee for a buck and other snacks for less.  

Proceeds go right back into the program, which will operate on Tuesdays from 8:30-10:30 a.m. until the end of the school year.

But perk up, it will return when students do in August and kids from all schools throughout the county will get the chance to participate.

