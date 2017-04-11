Protect your home from brush fires

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

As Governor Rick Scott declares a state of emergency in response to an overwhelming number of wildfires, the Florida Forest Service offers tips to homeowners on how they can protect their homes.

The view behind a townhome development in Palm Beach Gardens went from a beautiful natural preserve to charred palm trees. A brush fire behind the community off Central Boulevard came dangerously close to homes.

"It was very close to our house," said Diana Hidalgo, about the first time there was a brush fire behind her home last month.

This is the second brush fire in preserve off near Central Boulevard in the last month. This time the fire came so close to the townhomes, it melted light fixtures.

"With no rainfall in the forecast in the future it's going to get worst," said Scott Peterich, Florida Forest Service Wildfire Mitigation Specialist.

Peterich admits the weather plays a huge role, but so do people.

"People might not even realize they are doing it," said Peterich.

Like having dead vegetation around your home or flammable plants.

"This is Palmetto, it looks green and it looks like it would fire resistant but it’s not, it’s extremely flammable," said Peterich.

Add wind to the equation and embers can carry the fire up to a half mile away.

"You might not be right next to the woods, but you could be in very serious danger due to embers floating on your roof," added Peterich.

Peterich recommends you clear your gutters and roofs of any leaf litter or pine needles, clear out the debris from your yard and keep vegetation green. There are also less obvious actions that can cause brush fires like using recreational vehicles on dry vegetation or parking your car on the grass.

Peterich said preserves are at a high risk for wildfires.