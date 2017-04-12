Deputies, firefighters train for active shooter

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

Story Video: Click here

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. -- Medical emergencies, car accidents and house fires are not the only emergencies local firefighters are training to face.

Now, they’re training for another growing threat in our country: Active shooters.

“It’s an unfortunate reality, but our threat environment has changed,” said St. Lucie County Fire Chief, Buddy Emerson. “We’re used to threats, but not this kind of threat.”

Tuesday, St. Lucie County firefighters teamed up with St. Lucie County deputies for their first SAVE training, or Swift Assisted Victim Extraction.

Deputies learn to guard unarmed fire fighters as they move into a scene where an active shooter is contained.

Without this training, firefighters can be left waiting minutes, or potentially hours, to get inside a building or shooting scene to tend to possible victims.

This helps them get to victims more quickly, when seconds can be life-saving.

“For fire and EMS to show up on a scene and wait until things are safe for us to make entry costs people their lives,” Emerson said.

In the past, deputies could try dragging or carrying victims to rescue crews for treatment, but that could also be time consuming.

“The goal here is not having fire rescue and law enforcement. It’s one team working together,” said St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara.

Emerson said he has been working to have his crews go through this training for more than a year.

Mascara agreed the training is growing increasingly important.

“Law enforcement across the country has witnessed this in the events of Columbine, Virginia Tech, and most recently yesterday in San Bernardino California,” Mascara said.

Palm Beach County and Martin County deputies and fire fighters have gone through the same training.

Indian River County firefighters and deputies are looking to do their first SAVE training in the summer.