Driver arrested after hitting teen girl

A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle while walking to her bus stop in Fort Pierce Tuesday morning, according to Fort Pierce police. 

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. in the 200 block of Dixieland Dr. 

Officers arrived on the scene and found the teen unconscious on the ground. 

Officials say the teen was walking to her bus stop near Dale's Bar-B-Q, south on U.S. 1, when a Pontiac SUV driven by 41-year-old Neftali Pagan of Fort Pierce hit her. 

Pagan didn't leave the scene. He was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended, revoked, canceled or disqualified license while causing death or serious bodily injury to another person by careless or negligent operation of the motor vehicle, said police. 

The teen was taken to Lawnwood Reginal Medical Center & Heart Institute in critical condition. 

Pagan was released from jail on Tuesday on $3,750 bail. 

