Driver arrested after hitting teen girl

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...
Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.
(Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)
A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.
A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle while walking to her bus stop in Fort Pierce Tuesday morning, according to Fort Pierce police.
The crash happened just after 7 a.m. in the 200 block of Dixieland Dr.
Officers arrived on the scene and found the teen unconscious on the ground.
Officials say the teen was walking to her bus stop near Dale's Bar-B-Q, south on U.S. 1, when a Pontiac SUV driven by 41-year-old Neftali Pagan of Fort Pierce hit her.
Pagan didn't leave the scene. He was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended, revoked, canceled or disqualified license while causing death or serious bodily injury to another person by careless or negligent operation of the motor vehicle, said police.
The teen was taken to Lawnwood Reginal Medical Center & Heart Institute in critical condition.
Pagan was released from jail on Tuesday on $3,750 bail.