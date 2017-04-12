Garbage disposals recalled for hazard - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Garbage disposals recalled for hazard

About 146,000 garbage disposals were recalled Tuesday after the Consumer Product Safety Commission said a metal component could can break off, posing an hazard.

The recall includes multiple brands that were sold at Best Buy, HD Supply, Menards, plumbing supply stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Costco.com, HomeDepot.com, Walmart.com and other websites from December 2015 through  March 2017 for between $80 and $370.

CPSC said there have been 22 reports of a metal component coming out of a disposal, including three reports of a broken component hitting consumers. No injuries have been reported.

Below are the garbage disposals under the recall:

Brand

Model No.

Model No. Location

Description

Serial No. (starting with)

Barracuda

681-4001

Side

3/4 HP Disposer

1L5, 1M5, or 1A6

Franke

FWD75BR

Bottom

3/4 HP Batch Feed Waste Disposer

1M5, or “6” in the third position

FWD75R

Bottom

3/4 HP Waste Disposer

FWD100R

Bottom

1 HP Waste Disposer

Frigidaire

FGDI753DMS

Side

Gallery 3/4 HP Waste Disposer

ZF, or “G” in the second position

FPDI103DMS

Side

Professional 1 HP Waste Disposer

FPDI758DMS

Side

Professional 3/4 HP Waste Disposer

Gemline

GLCD300SS

Side

Emerald 3/4 HP Disposal

1L5

Kenmore

587-70351E

Bottom

3/4 HP Disposal

ZF, AH, or “G” in the second position

587-70361E

Bottom

3/4 HP Deluxe Garbage Disposal

587-70413E

Bottom

1 HP Garbage Disposal

Kitcheneater

KE1CORD

Side

1 HP Garbage Disposal

1A7, or “6” in the third position

KE34CORD

Side

3/4 HP Garbage Disposal

Luxart

LXFIN1C

Side

Finale 1 HP Garbage Disposer

1M5, 1A7, or “6” in the third position

LXFIN34C

Side

Finale 3/4 HP Garbage Disposer

Moen

GX75C

Bottom

GX Series 3/4HP Garbage Disposal

1M5, or “6” in the third position

GX100C

Bottom

GX Series 1HP Garbage Disposal

GXL1000C

Bottom

GX Series Luxe 1HP Garbage Disposal

Stream33

S33WC1WC

Side

1 HP Garbage Disposal

1L5

Waste King

9980

Bottom

Legend Series 1HP 3 Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer

1L5, 1M5, 1A7, or “6” in the third position

9980TC

Bottom

Legend Series 1HP Batch Feed 3-Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer

L-8000

Bottom

Legend Series 1HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer

L-8000TC

Bottom

Legend Series 1HP Batch Feed EZ Mount Garbage Disposer

9950

Bottom

Legend Series 3/4HP 3 Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer

9900TC

Bottom

Legend Series 3/4HP Batch Feed 3 Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer

L-3300

Bottom

Legend Series 3/4HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer

L-5000TC

Bottom

Legend Series 3/4HP Batch Feed EZ Mount Garbage Disposer

A1SPC

Bottom

Knight Series 1 HP Garbage Disposer

PM3SL-3BMT

Bottom

 Plain 3/4 HP 3-Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer

PM4SL-3BMT

Bottom

Plain 1 HP 3-Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer

FDL-3300

Bottom

Legend Series 3/4HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer

FDL-8000

Bottom

Legend Series 1HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer

