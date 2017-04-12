Garbage disposals recalled for hazard

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

About 146,000 garbage disposals were recalled Tuesday after the Consumer Product Safety Commission said a metal component could can break off, posing an hazard.

The recall includes multiple brands that were sold at Best Buy, HD Supply, Menards, plumbing supply stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Costco.com, HomeDepot.com, Walmart.com and other websites from December 2015 through March 2017 for between $80 and $370.

CPSC said there have been 22 reports of a metal component coming out of a disposal, including three reports of a broken component hitting consumers. No injuries have been reported.

Below are the garbage disposals under the recall:

Brand Model No. Model No. Location Description Serial No. (starting with) Barracuda 681-4001 Side 3/4 HP Disposer 1L5, 1M5, or 1A6 Franke FWD75BR Bottom 3/4 HP Batch Feed Waste Disposer 1M5, or “6” in the third position FWD75R Bottom 3/4 HP Waste Disposer FWD100R Bottom 1 HP Waste Disposer Frigidaire FGDI753DMS Side Gallery 3/4 HP Waste Disposer ZF, or “G” in the second position FPDI103DMS Side Professional 1 HP Waste Disposer FPDI758DMS Side Professional 3/4 HP Waste Disposer Gemline GLCD300SS Side Emerald 3/4 HP Disposal 1L5 Kenmore 587-70351E Bottom 3/4 HP Disposal ZF, AH, or “G” in the second position 587-70361E Bottom 3/4 HP Deluxe Garbage Disposal 587-70413E Bottom 1 HP Garbage Disposal Kitcheneater KE1CORD Side 1 HP Garbage Disposal 1A7, or “6” in the third position KE34CORD Side 3/4 HP Garbage Disposal Luxart LXFIN1C Side Finale 1 HP Garbage Disposer 1M5, 1A7, or “6” in the third position LXFIN34C Side Finale 3/4 HP Garbage Disposer Moen GX75C Bottom GX Series 3/4HP Garbage Disposal 1M5, or “6” in the third position GX100C Bottom GX Series 1HP Garbage Disposal GXL1000C Bottom GX Series Luxe 1HP Garbage Disposal Stream33 S33WC1WC Side 1 HP Garbage Disposal 1L5 Waste King 9980 Bottom Legend Series 1HP 3 Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer 1L5, 1M5, 1A7, or “6” in the third position 9980TC Bottom Legend Series 1HP Batch Feed 3-Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer L-8000 Bottom Legend Series 1HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer L-8000TC Bottom Legend Series 1HP Batch Feed EZ Mount Garbage Disposer 9950 Bottom Legend Series 3/4HP 3 Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer 9900TC Bottom Legend Series 3/4HP Batch Feed 3 Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer L-3300 Bottom Legend Series 3/4HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer L-5000TC Bottom Legend Series 3/4HP Batch Feed EZ Mount Garbage Disposer A1SPC Bottom Knight Series 1 HP Garbage Disposer PM3SL-3BMT Bottom Plain 3/4 HP 3-Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer PM4SL-3BMT Bottom Plain 1 HP 3-Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer FDL-3300 Bottom Legend Series 3/4HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer FDL-8000 Bottom Legend Series 1HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer

