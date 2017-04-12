'Cash me ousside' teen in Delray court - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

'Cash me ousside' teen in Delray court

The teenager who rocketed to fame with her “Cash me ousside, how bout dat?” catchphrase appeared in a Delray Beach courtroom Wednesday morning.

Danielle Bregoli faces several felony charges including grand theft, filing a false report and fraud.

The accusations date back before her appearance on the Dr. Phil TV show that turned the then 13-year-old into an internet sensation last fall.

Bregoli’s father, Ira Peskowitz, is involved in a separate custody battle. He was in court Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Peskowitz said he does not want the now 14-year-old Bregoli living in Hollywood with her mother signing deals with publicists, agents and reality TV shows.

“Ira has talked to Danielle; not today, but he has talked to her in the past couple of days,” said spokesperson Elliot Cohen.

“There is a basis for a relationship there. I think that when Danielle is given the chance to reach out, she does reach out. We just don’t know how much of her life is being orchestrated by reality show producers and agents at this point,” Cohen continued.

Neither Bregoli, nor her mother Barbara Bregoli, spoke to the media after the morning’s hearing.

A judge ordered Bregoli to be back in court on April 26. 

