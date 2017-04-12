Ancestry.com helps family of dead boy

Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:36:19 GMT
Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.
A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.
PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Federal prosecutors say Ancestry.com helped the family of a baby who died in Texas in 1972 discover that a Pennsylvania man had assumed the child's identity.
Forty-four-year-old Jon Vincent was arrested in Lansdale, near Philadelphia, on Monday. Prosecutors say Vincent stole Nathan Laskoski's identity after escaping from a Texas halfway house to start another life.
Prosecutors say he first obtained a Social Security card as Laskoski in 1996.
Federal prosecutors say he's also lived in Mississippi and Tennessee under his assumed name, holding jobs, getting drivers' licenses and even getting married and divorced.
Laskoski's aunt was doing an Ancestry.com search late last year and found a "green" leaf on the family tree for him - meaning he was alive.
Vincent's public defender hasn't commented.
This story has been corrected to show the baby's aunt, not his mother, discovered the identity theft.