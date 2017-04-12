PBSO honors 16-year veteran dispatcher

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Regina Pritchard has answered phone calls for 16 years to people in an emergency, needing law enforcement help.

Pritchard was awarded by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on April 12, 2017 as the Communicator of the Year.

"You're talking to that mother or that father, you feel their pain,” said Pritchard, a 911 dispatcher for PBSO.

The award is part of the National Telecommunications Public Safety, declared by Congress.

“They're on the other side on the phone crying to you and wanting you to help them, asking you for help and behind a phone the only help that we can do is send the deputies, send the ambulance,” said Pritchard.

Pritchard was chosen for her quick thinking and intuition when she answered a call from the Broward Sheriff’s Office asking for a welfare check on a woman in suburban Boca Raton.

The call stood out to Pritchard as unusual, so she says she spent 45 minutes investigating to learn the woman was wanted as a person of interest in a homicide.

"Instead of just having a deputy go knock on the door and, hey are you feeling ok today? We were able to set up on the house, have our helicopter out, and detain her for Broward to question her," said Pritchard.

PBSO Sheriff Ric Bradshaw personally thanked all the dispatchers for their hard work.

He said April 6 and 7 were especially busy days for the dispatchers because the president and Chinese president were in town.