State promises Congress Ave. I-95 exit changes

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens.

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The Florida Department of Transportation says a contractor has 30 days to gather materials before workers set a date to install signs near a dangerous I-95 south ramp on Congress Avenue.

RELATED: Tow truck worker dies in fall from I-95 overpass

Wednesday tragedy struck when tow truck driver Richard Randolph of Boca Raton responded to move the truck and fell off the overpass onto I-95.

A statement released by the truck driver's boss, Jorge Rodriguez, owner of Jjr Transport & Logistic Inc. says, "I feel sorry for the tragedy. My condolences go out to all of the family. I know somebody lost their life in the line of duty."

FHP cited Figueredo for making an improper left turn and driving over the 11-hour limit in a 14-hour period. Rodriguez said even with the being the case, the Congress Avenue ramp is a huge hazard. Other truck drivers agree.

"This needs a stop light," said truck driver Steven Riddell of Missouri.

Riddell usually takes the Turnpike when he travels down to Miami, but says looking at video of the Congress Avenue ramp on I-95 south, it's clear there needs to be signage.

"90-degree turn up ahead," said Riddell.

Rodriguez said his driver was on the way down to Miami to make a delivery. He is not sure why Figueredo made a stop on Congress Avenue. Riddell said he tries to be familiar with the on and off ramps he uses.

"With today's technology, you can pick a truck stop anywhere on Apple, on your iPhone, it's really easy," Riddell added.

FDOT is assessing the damages from the crash. OSHA is also investigating if there were any safety violations.

The widow of Richard Randolph said Wednesday that her husband was thorough in his work and never took risks.

Judy Randolph said he was a veteran in the business and always took safety protocols into account.

FHP says Richard Randolph was trying to secure the semi when he fell off the overpass.

"He was the best at what he did, and he loved his job and loved the people he worked for. They're a wonderful family," said widow Judy Randolph.

Richard, an employee with Emerald Towing in Pompano Beach, was close to retirement before the tragedy.

The company suffered another loss in 2012 when an employee was killed on the side of the road while assisting the Florida Highway Patrol.

