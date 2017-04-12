Eyewitness recounts crash that killed officer

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

It seemed like a regular work day for Daniel Hall, a cab driver in Key West, who fueled up his taxi around 1:30 a.m. at a gas station on Truman Avenue.

Then he saw a scooter come down Truman Avenue and a car turn from west onto Truman and then turn into a gas station.

On the scooter was Delray Beach Police Officer Christine Braswell and Officer Bernenda Marc.

“It was an instant collision,” Hall said. “It sounded like a shotgun blast.”

Braswell passed away, Marc is still recovering from critical injuries in the hospital.

RELATED: Police escort deceased Delray Beach officer home

“In my 25 years of driving (a) cab, I’ve seen accidents,” Hall said. “But never one first-hand like this.”

Hall said he saw the driver of the car, 31-year-old Lacy Morris, get out of her Nissan.

“She was distraught,” Hall said. “She was uncontrollable.”

Officials with the Key West Police Department continue to be tight lipped as they are continuing their investigation. NewsChannel 5 confirmed there was a passenger in the car but police weren’t able to release the identity of the person yet.

For Hall it’s difficult to come back to the scene of the crash.

”Especially to see the markings on the road (from the investigation),” Hall said. “It’s hard to relive it again.”

Hall said he was praying both officers would survive

“I found out about the lady (Officer Braswell) the next night - excuse me for a second,” Hall said as he was wiping away tears.

We had to interrupt the interview numerous times, Hall said he is still struggling.

“It’s still with me,” Hall said. “I haven’t even read the newspaper report because I just don’t want to.”

When he found out Braswell was a law enforcement officer, it hit him especially hard.

“My father was a police chief,” Hall said.

Since the crash, Hall has a picture of Officer Braswell on his phone.

“I didn’t really believe she was gone,” Hall said.

The investigation into the crash continues and it hasn’t been established yet which party was at fault.

Officials with the Key West Police Department said it has hit the department especially hard since Officer Braswell had many friends at the force and was visiting with them while on vacation with Officer Marc.

Key West PD is waiting for the toxicology report of Morris, Braswell and Marc.

Neither officer was wearing a helmet on the scooter.

Morris has been arrested eight times over the years, for things such as possession of cocaine, battery, and resisting arrest.

