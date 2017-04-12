Eyewitness recounts crash that killed officer - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Eyewitness recounts crash that killed officer

    •   

It seemed like a regular work day for Daniel Hall, a cab driver in Key West, who fueled up his taxi around 1:30 a.m. at a gas station on Truman Avenue.

Then he saw a scooter come down Truman Avenue and a car turn from west onto Truman and then turn into a gas station.

On the scooter was Delray Beach Police Officer Christine Braswell and Officer Bernenda Marc.

“It was an instant collision,” Hall said. “It sounded like a shotgun blast.”

Braswell passed away, Marc is still recovering from critical injuries in the hospital.

RELATED: Police escort deceased Delray Beach officer home

“In my 25 years of driving (a) cab, I’ve seen accidents,” Hall said. “But never one first-hand like this.”

Hall said he saw the driver of the car, 31-year-old Lacy Morris, get out of her Nissan.

“She was distraught,” Hall said. “She was uncontrollable.”

Officials with the Key West Police Department continue to be tight lipped as they are continuing their investigation. NewsChannel 5 confirmed there was a passenger in the car but police weren’t able to release the identity of the person yet.

For Hall it’s difficult to come back to the scene of the crash.

”Especially to see the markings on the road (from the investigation),” Hall said. “It’s hard to relive it again.”

Hall said he was praying both officers would survive

“I found out about the lady (Officer Braswell) the next night - excuse me for a second,” Hall said as he was wiping away tears.

We had to interrupt the interview numerous times, Hall said he is still struggling.

“It’s still with me,” Hall said. “I haven’t even read the newspaper report because I just don’t want to.”

When he found out Braswell was a law enforcement officer, it hit him especially hard.

“My father was a police chief,” Hall said.

Since the crash, Hall has a picture of Officer Braswell on his phone.

“I didn’t really believe she was gone,” Hall said.

The investigation into the crash continues and it hasn’t been established yet which party was at fault.

Officials with the Key West Police Department said it has hit the department especially hard since Officer Braswell had many friends at the force and was visiting with them while on vacation with Officer Marc.

Key West PD is waiting for the toxicology report of Morris, Braswell and Marc.

Neither officer was wearing a helmet on the scooter.
Morris has been arrested eight times over the years, for things such as possession of cocaine, battery, and resisting arrest. 

