Local police agencies pay tribute to dispatchers

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Michael Peak, Communications Supervisor with the West Palm Beach Police Department, has been a dispatcher for 30 years.

He's answered his share of emergency calls. This one sticks with him.

"I discovered that his daughter had recently passed away and his idea was he wanted to join her by committing suicide. I got his location and he told me he was on the top of a parking building downtown on the parking garage on the roof."



Peak talked him out of it and got him some help. He also recalled this unusual 911 call.

"He got put in a dryer. I'm like who got put in a dryer, and the mother got on the phone, apparently the lady had put her bunny rabbit in the dryer, but the bunny rabbit survived and was taken to an animal hospital."



Last year, these dispatchers answered more than 300-thousand calls.

"We are the first response in a sense because we are the first person that you talk to that ear that you need and the link to get the officers, paramedics and firefighters out to them."

"It's a job that takes us away from our families, takes us away from birthdays and football games, recitals, it's our job that we do it and we love it."



National Public Safety Tele communicators Week is April 9 through April 15.

