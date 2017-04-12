Terrorism exercise on the Treasure Coast - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Terrorism exercise on the Treasure Coast

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Friday, March 23 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 14:35:36 GMT

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

  • Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:36:19 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:00 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:00:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

  • AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:46:35 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:19 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:19:52 GMT
    (Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)(Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>
    •   

A box truck explosion in Port St. Lucie and moments later in Stuart, there's a fire at Witham Field, and a suspicious backpack found.  

At Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute, terrorists move into the inlet, where they're met by a law enforcement helicopter.

This is only a drill. On Wednesday, "Operation Troubled Waters" brought together 34 local, state, and federal agencies in this mock-terrorism exercise.

As agencies lock into their roles, observers are watching, and taking notes.

“Testing and evaluating our ability to respond to a potential terrorist or unknown type of incident," says Bureau Chief Chris Stabile with Martin County Fire-Rescue.

Tried and true techniques are used along with new technology.

The Martin County Sheriff’s bomb robot was deployed to see if there’s an explosive in the suspicious backpack.

There were three main exercise locations and four hospitals receiving the “patients.”

For some of those playing patients, more respect for those who are called upon in an emergency.

“We depend on these people to save our lives.  The more real we can make it, the more their adrenaline and their anxiousness to help has to go up," said Pat Ayres.

Nursing students from Jensen Beach High School played the injured at Witham Field.

“It was interesting to see how they did all the chemical attack things and see what they do in real life and what they would do in a disaster scenario," said Senior Savannah Mier.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.