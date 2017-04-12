Terrorism exercise on the Treasure Coast

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

A box truck explosion in Port St. Lucie and moments later in Stuart, there's a fire at Witham Field, and a suspicious backpack found.

At Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute, terrorists move into the inlet, where they're met by a law enforcement helicopter.

This is only a drill. On Wednesday, "Operation Troubled Waters" brought together 34 local, state, and federal agencies in this mock-terrorism exercise.

As agencies lock into their roles, observers are watching, and taking notes.

“Testing and evaluating our ability to respond to a potential terrorist or unknown type of incident," says Bureau Chief Chris Stabile with Martin County Fire-Rescue.

Tried and true techniques are used along with new technology.

The Martin County Sheriff’s bomb robot was deployed to see if there’s an explosive in the suspicious backpack.

There were three main exercise locations and four hospitals receiving the “patients.”

For some of those playing patients, more respect for those who are called upon in an emergency.

“We depend on these people to save our lives. The more real we can make it, the more their adrenaline and their anxiousness to help has to go up," said Pat Ayres.

Nursing students from Jensen Beach High School played the injured at Witham Field.

“It was interesting to see how they did all the chemical attack things and see what they do in real life and what they would do in a disaster scenario," said Senior Savannah Mier.

