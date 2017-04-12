Dog left for dead has remarkable recovery - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Dog left for dead has remarkable recovery

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Friday, March 23 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 14:35:36 GMT

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

  • Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:36:19 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:00 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:00:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

  • AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:46:35 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:19 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:19:52 GMT
    (Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)(Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>
    •   

We have new information and video of a dog who suffered what the Humane Society calls one of the worst abuses our area has ever seen.

Today, Nikki, a pit-mix, underwent surgery and is recovering at home with her foster mom.

Recently happy, affectionate and wagging her tail. It's hard to wrap your mind around pictures of Nikki when she arrived at the Humane Society of St Lucie County over a week ago. She had no body fat and she was covered in sores. Her hind paw was missing.

“She was emaciated, horrible,” said Shauna Baur, who’s fostering Nikki. “It's a very serious abuse case.”

Baur took Nikki home last Wednesday hobbling into the car. “She tried to bite us when we put the leash on,” said Baur. “She was scared to death.”

Now, Baur is caring for Nikki at her home in Vero Beach. “It's a labor intensive thing all through the night,” explained Baur.

She takes Nikki out on a pontoon boat in the Fort Pierce Inlet for therapy and she dresses her wound everyday.

“There's a lot of blood involved in an injury like this and when she walks on her own it just bursts,” said Baur.

This afternoon, Humane Society veterinarian Matt Wallace amputated Nikki's leg to relieve her suffering.

“It's definitely in the top tiers of what you would consider animal cruelty or neglect,” said Dr. Wallace.

Now her former owner Genita Hegepeth faces animal cruelty charges.

Detectives are investigating how Nikki's paw got this way and how long the dog, as young as 8-months-old, has been suffering.

“Highly suspicious this dog was tied down for some time and eventually blood flow was cut off to the foot,” said Dr. Wallace.

Veterinarians expect Nikki to gain full mobility in the next week or two. She'll be ready for a forever home in several weeks.

For more information about adopting Nikki call David Lynch at (772) 801-8564 and visit www.HSSLC.org.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.