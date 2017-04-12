Dog left for dead has remarkable recovery

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens.

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

We have new information and video of a dog who suffered what the Humane Society calls one of the worst abuses our area has ever seen.

Today, Nikki, a pit-mix, underwent surgery and is recovering at home with her foster mom.

Recently happy, affectionate and wagging her tail. It's hard to wrap your mind around pictures of Nikki when she arrived at the Humane Society of St Lucie County over a week ago. She had no body fat and she was covered in sores. Her hind paw was missing.

“She was emaciated, horrible,” said Shauna Baur, who’s fostering Nikki. “It's a very serious abuse case.”

Baur took Nikki home last Wednesday hobbling into the car. “She tried to bite us when we put the leash on,” said Baur. “She was scared to death.”

Now, Baur is caring for Nikki at her home in Vero Beach. “It's a labor intensive thing all through the night,” explained Baur.

She takes Nikki out on a pontoon boat in the Fort Pierce Inlet for therapy and she dresses her wound everyday.

“There's a lot of blood involved in an injury like this and when she walks on her own it just bursts,” said Baur.

This afternoon, Humane Society veterinarian Matt Wallace amputated Nikki's leg to relieve her suffering.

“It's definitely in the top tiers of what you would consider animal cruelty or neglect,” said Dr. Wallace.

Now her former owner Genita Hegepeth faces animal cruelty charges.

Detectives are investigating how Nikki's paw got this way and how long the dog, as young as 8-months-old, has been suffering.

“Highly suspicious this dog was tied down for some time and eventually blood flow was cut off to the foot,” said Dr. Wallace.

Veterinarians expect Nikki to gain full mobility in the next week or two. She'll be ready for a forever home in several weeks.

For more information about adopting Nikki call David Lynch at (772) 801-8564 and visit www.HSSLC.org.

