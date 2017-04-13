Lockdown lifted after jewelry store robbery

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Four schools were on lockdown in Port St. Lucie after a robbery at a jewelry store.

Police say Westgate K-8, Renaissance Charter School on Cashmere, La Petite Academy, and Sunlight Christian Academy were locked down as a precaution after 3 people wearing wigs, makeup and colorful clothing were dropped off from a white SUV and robbed LSO Jewelers in the 900 block Southwest St. Lucie West Boulevard.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

Police say two were armed with handguns and the group robbed two clerks.

The driver of the SUV left and the three in the store took off on foot.

"We were able to apprehend the one who looked like he stripped out of his jumpsuit and was running around in his boxer shorts," said Port St. Lucie police spokesman Frank Sabol.

He was found in the parking lot of Martin Memorial ER on Northwest St. Lucie West Boulevard.

Police said they are looking for black males approximately 6 feet tall. One wore an orange jumpsuit, one had on a white jumpsuit and one is dressed in all black. Police said they all had wigs and masks or heavy makeup on their face.

Police think two of the men who robbed the store may have been picked up by the getaway driver or "some other mode of transportation." Police have reason to believe they could be headed to the West Palm Beach area.

They said the group filled two duffel bags with merchandise but they were left behind when the suspects ran off.

Story updated to clarify that police now think the getaway car was a white SUV.

