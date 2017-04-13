Lockdown lifted after jewelry store robbery - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Lockdown lifted after jewelry store robbery

Story Video: Click here

Four schools were on lockdown in Port St. Lucie after a robbery at a jewelry store.

Police say Westgate K-8, Renaissance Charter School on Cashmere, La Petite Academy, and Sunlight Christian Academy were locked down as a precaution after 3 people wearing wigs, makeup and colorful clothing were dropped off from a white SUV and robbed LSO Jewelers in the 900 block Southwest St. Lucie West Boulevard.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

Police say two were armed with handguns and the group robbed two clerks.

The driver of the SUV left and the three in the store took off on foot. 

"We were able to apprehend the one who looked like he stripped out of his jumpsuit and was running around in his boxer shorts," said Port St. Lucie police spokesman Frank Sabol.

He was found in the parking lot of Martin Memorial ER on Northwest St. Lucie West Boulevard.

Police said they are looking for black males approximately 6 feet tall. One wore an orange jumpsuit, one had on a white jumpsuit and one is dressed in all black. Police said they all had wigs and masks or heavy makeup on their face.

Police think two of the men who robbed the store may have been picked up by the getaway driver or "some other mode of transportation." Police have reason to believe they could be headed to the West Palm Beach area.

They said the group filled two duffel bags with merchandise but they were left behind when the suspects ran off.

Story updated to clarify that police now think the getaway car was a white SUV.

