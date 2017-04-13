Health inspectors ding Mar-a-Lago eateries - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Health inspectors ding Mar-a-Lago eateries

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Unsafe seafood. Insufficiently refrigerated meats. Rusty shelving. Cooks without hairnets.

Reports show Florida health inspectors dinged President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort with 13 violations in late January, days before the U.S. leader hosted Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for a visit.

Still, the state inspectors allowed the luxury resort's main restaurant and beach club grill to remain open as staff scrambled to make several immediate corrections.

Among the "high priority" problems described as "potentially hazardous" were faulty fridges with meats stored well above the required 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Other issues included fish being served raw or undercooked without undergoing "proper parasite destruction."

Trump is a frequent visitor to the private club he calls the Winter White House. The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
 

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

