Pet of the Week Andy

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Andy. He's a 6-year-old domestic medium-hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Andy:

Take one look at me and you will fall in love. For a guy, I'm quite the pretty cat. My longish fur coat makes me so soft and cuddly and you won't be able to resist me. I will welcome all the hugs and soft strokes you have to offer. I also adore being brushed, it feels like my own personal massage. Lap time is really nice too. I don’t have any trouble settling in and getting comfy for a nice long nap. I must admit, I do have a pretty nice pad all to myself here at the shelter, but my new forever home will be the cat's meow!

I have tested positive for FIV. Feline Immuno-deficiency is a slow virus that affects a cat's immune system over a period of years. It's not contagious to humans or dogs, and isn't easily passed between cats. The virus is passed by blood transfusion or bite wounds. FIV positive cats can lead long, healthy, happy lives with a life expectancy of about 10 years. If you are interested in adopting me or learning more about FIV, please speak with an Adoption Coordinator.

Learn more about Andy here.

Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League: Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is a limited-admission humane society and provides services to over 30,000 cats, dogs, puppies and kittens each year. Operating continuously since 1925, we have been positively impacting animal welfare and addressing overpopulation in Palm Beach County through a variety of services.

Our Vision is to create a community where 100% of the adoptable animals find loving homes and no animals will be euthanized because of pet overpopulation.

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, Humane Society of the Palm Beaches, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and does not receive funding from city, county, state, or the federal government, or local organizations with similar names. We rely solely on the generosity of individuals, foundations and corporations to provide quality programs and services to the community. Your donations directly support the services and programs in place to help animals in need.

The Mission of the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League of the Palm Beaches, Incorporated is to provide shelter to lost, homeless and unwanted animals, to provide spay and neuter and other medical services for companion animals, and to care for, protect, and find quality homes for homeless and neglected companion animals, to advocate animal welfare, community involvement and education to further the bond between people and animals.