Teen receives special gift to help get around

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Story Video: Click here

LAKE WORTH, Fla. - A Lake Worth family received a special delivery Thursday that will help bring more normalcy to their lives.

Alysha, 15, was born with spina bifida and is confined to a wheelchair.

As Alysha has gotten older, it has become a daily struggle for her mom, Marisol Rodriguez, every time she wants to take Alysha anywhere.

"I just can't pick her up, we can't go anywhere, I pick her up to put her in the car, I've dropped her numerous times," she says. "If I have to go out I have to get one of my neighbors to help put her in a car if nobody else is here so ya know we go through struggles," Rodriguez said.

The daily routine makes it difficult for Alysha to enjoy the simple pleasures in life with her twin sister and younger brother.

"I want my daughter to be able to go to the beach, I want my daughter to be able to go to camp; I want my daughter to enjoy life, just like the other kids. And I know she's scared, she's a teenager, she's 15, she's gonna be 16. She wants to go out. And I can't pick her up and drop her off at the mall with her friends because I can't get her in the car," Rodriguez said.

But that all changed Thursday with a special donation, as local organizations came together to donate a transfer chair lift. The $1,900 piece of equipment, donated by the Palm Beach County Medical Society, thanks to a grant, will help mom move Alysha easier on her own.

Even on the first try with the new piece of equipment, it was a success. "This is easy! I didn't have to pick her up at all, this is awesome!" mom said.

Lauren Stoops with the Palm Beach County Medical Society says, "It's so exciting to actually be here and see our funds going to good use and see the family get immediate help and mobility which so many of us take for granted how easy it is for us to get around"

"To be able to do something with my daughter and get her out ... it means a lot to me," said Rodriguez.

The American Association for Caregiving Youth helped facilitate the donation after meeting Alysha's younger brother at school. The organization works with kids who help take care of sick or disabled family members.



Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.