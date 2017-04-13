Teen receives special gift to help get around - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Teen receives special gift to help get around

LAKE WORTH, Fla. - A Lake Worth family received a special delivery Thursday that will help bring more normalcy to their lives.

Alysha, 15, was born with spina bifida and is confined to a wheelchair.

As Alysha has gotten older, it has become a daily struggle for her mom, Marisol Rodriguez, every time she wants to take Alysha anywhere.

"I just can't pick her up, we can't go anywhere, I pick her up to put her in the car, I've dropped her numerous times," she says. "If I have to go out I have to get one of my neighbors to help put her in a car if nobody else is here so ya know we go through struggles," Rodriguez said.

The daily routine makes it difficult for Alysha to enjoy the simple pleasures in life with her twin sister and younger brother.

"I want my daughter to be able to go to the beach, I want my daughter to be able to go to camp; I want my daughter to enjoy life, just like the other kids. And I know she's scared, she's a teenager, she's 15, she's gonna be 16. She wants to go out. And I can't pick her up and drop her off at the mall with her friends because I can't get her in the car," Rodriguez said.

But that all changed Thursday with a special donation, as local organizations came together to donate a transfer chair lift. The $1,900 piece of equipment, donated by the Palm Beach County Medical Society, thanks to a grant, will help mom move Alysha easier on her own.

Even on the first try with the new piece of equipment, it was a success. "This is easy! I didn't have to pick her up at all, this is awesome!" mom said.

Lauren Stoops with the Palm Beach County Medical Society says, "It's so exciting to actually be here and see our funds going to good use and see the family get immediate help and mobility which so many of us take for granted how easy it is for us to get around"

"To be able to do something with my daughter and get her out ... it means a lot to me," said Rodriguez.

The American Association for Caregiving Youth helped facilitate the donation after meeting Alysha's younger brother at school. The organization works with kids who help take care of sick or disabled family members.
 

