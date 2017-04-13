Man kidnaps family after jewelry store robbery

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Three men, dressed like women with wigs, colorful jumpsuits and wearing heavy makeup, jumped out of a white SUV and robbed LSO Jewelers around 9 a.m. Thursday.

The three made their way in, one jumped across the sales counter and pulled a gun on one clerk, another suspect grabbed another clerk and held her at gunpoint.

“The poor lady who had the gun to her head was crying,” said Laurie Wells who works next door at a dental office.

Surveillance footage released by the Port St. Lucie Police Department shows the three then filling two duffle bags with jewelry. Detectives believe the three got spooked and ran off, leaving the duffle bags behind.

The getaway car drove off and one of the suspects entered into Kings Isle Community, where he gained access into a home. Inside he told four people there to stay on the ground.

Police said a struggle ensued between the suspect and two men. The suspect then pulled a gun and held all four victims at gunpoint for about an hour. He then had all four people get into a car and drive him to Fort Lauderdale where the suspect was dropped off and fled the scene.

The family of four arrived back home safely with only minor injuries.

Police were able to catch one of the suspects.

“We caught the one guy running across St Lucie West Blvd,” Master Sgt. Frank Sabol with Port St. Lucie PD said. “He had stripped out of his jumpsuit. We believe he was wearing a pink jumpsuit at the time.”

The suspect was not identified but Sabol said he is from West Palm Beach.

For those who work and shop in the area, it was a shocking experience.

“Before you knew it, we’re all in here and we hear sirens, and cops coming up and weapons are drawn,” Wells said.

Four schools had been placed on lockdown earlier in the day but the lockdown was lifted in the early afternoon.

Wells said officers told her and her co-workers to stay inside the dental office.

“They said we couldn’t leave the front, we couldn’t leave the back,” Wells said. “Patients were allowed to come and go at that very time.”

If you have any information you're asked to call CrimeStoppers.

