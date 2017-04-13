10-Year-old boy with autism arrested at school

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

In cell phone video taken by his mother, you can see 10-year old John Benji Haygood in handcuffs being taken away by school resource deputies.

You can also hear his mother, Luanne Haygood, try to explain that her son is on the autism spectrum.

“When was saying I don’t understand mama, I don’t understand. What’s going on? That broke my heart,” said Haygood.

But she said that didn’t stop deputies from keeping her son behind bars overnight at the juvenile facility in Fort Pierce. He also had a first appearance Thursday morning, before the 10-year-old was finally released to mother.

The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office served the juvenile version of a warrant for an incident that happened back in November.

The 10-year-old is accused of battery on a school employee which is a 3rd degree felony.

Deputies say there weren’t able to serve the warrant until Wednesday at school, which was John Benji’s first day back for testing since he had been out on suspension and then homebound.

Haygood says her son kicked the teacher because he didn’t feel safe with that particular employee.

“It was because of his autism that spurred this incident. And he was arrested for that,” said Haygood.

Haygood admits her son has had several behavioral issues in the past, but says it should have never resulted in an arrest.

She said she believes law enforcement and the school district need to be better prepared to handle students with special needs.

The sheriff’s office claims no one knew the child is on the autism spectrum. However, when NewsChannel 5 asked why, considering the fact that deputies arrested the boy because of a teacher’s complaint, no one would respond.

The school district wouldn’t comment except to say that they wouldn’t "invite someone to one of our campuses for the sole purpose to arrest.”

As for the State Attorney’s Office, they say they didn’t know the child had special needs either and will take that into consideration when they decide how to proceed.

