One year since PB Zoo keeper mauled by tiger

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of the deadly attack inside the tiger night house at the Palm Beach Zoo.

The death of Lead Zookeper Stacey Konwiser impacted the entire zoo.

Stacey worked alongside her husband Jeremy, and many friends.

“Jeremy Konwiser lost a friend, his partner, soulmate. Her family lost a daughter and the zoo family lost a colleague.”

On April 15, 2016 Stacey went to the tiger night house to prepare for the afternoon's "tiger talk." She unlocked two padlocks to open the door, walked inside and Hati, one of the zoo's Malayan tigers attacked her.

Maintenance workers heard Stacey scream and radioed for help. Workers feared they would hit Stacey if they shot Hati, so they decided to use a tranquilizer dart, instead.

An investigation by the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commissioner, determined Stacey violated at least two safety rules: Not ensuring Haiti was locked up before entering the night house and not carrying pepper spray.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, OSHA, determined the zoo did not break any rules, but recommended changes.

Zoo administrators announced Thursday they have implemented the following changes:

Increased training for zookeepers

Cameras to cover access and transfer doors in the night house, where Stacey was found and a two key system, requiring two zookeepers present to enter an area where an animal might be.

Zoo President and CEO Andrew Aiken added, " Not a day passes at the Palm Beach Zoo without remembering the fine work and dedication of our late colleague."

Konwiser's parents told our news partners at the Palm Beach Post they fear they will "never know what really happened that awful day."

