Delray Beach students honor fallen officer

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

In the wake of the Delray Beach Police Department losing one of its finest, the community has rallied together to provide healing.



On Thursday, it was some of the youngest members of our community stepping up.

With flowers gripped tightly in their little hands, a group of 3- and 4-year-olds from St. Paul's Day School walked to Delray Beach police headquarters.

The kids placed a card at the memorial set up for Officer Christine Braswell, who was killed in an off duty accident in Key West.

One by one, they placed flowers on the ground.



Detective Adrian Rackauskas was there to greet the kids as they paid their respects.



“She was a big part of our department, a lot of people are hurting, and this all helps,” he says. “Every little bit helps.”



“It just goes to show you what the community thinks…and how well respected and how loved she was within the community here,” says Sgt. Richard Jacobson. “It was very touching.”

Meanwhile, NewsChannel 5 is being told that Delray Beach police officer Bernenda Marc, who was riding with Braswell, could be coming home.

Doctors ran tests on her on Thursday, and if the results are positive, they may soon transfer Marc to Delray Medical Center.

We're told Officer Marc is doing well and her spirits are high.

