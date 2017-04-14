Driver in fatal officer crash had marijuana in car - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Driver in fatal officer crash had marijuana in car

    •   

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Police have released the investigative report in the crash that killed Delray Beach Police Officer Christine Braswell.

The woman driving the car that hit Braswell and injured fellow Officer Bernenda Marc is 31-year-old Lacy Morris. Morris had a faint odor of alcohol, and red, glassy and bloodshot eyes, according to the officer who interviewed her after the crash. Police found a "fresh but barely-smoke marijuana cigarette" on the floorboard of the driver's side, the report states.

Morris refused a breathalyzer at the scene but a warrant was signed and blood was drawn. The toxicology report is pending.

The woman told investigators she was going to get fried chicken at 1:30 a.m. Saturday. She says she saw the scooter that Braswell and Marc were on and thought it was coming at her at a high rate of speed when she made a turn into a quick mart. She said the thought Braswell had plenty of time to stop, but the scooter struck her Nissan, the report said.

Investigators estimate Braswell was going 25 mph at the time of the crash. Investigators noted skid marks, indicating Braswell attempted to brake.

Braswell lost her pulse but emergency medical responders were able to bring it back before she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

Delray Beach wouldn't comment on the report but is confident in the thoroughness of the Key West police investigation.

