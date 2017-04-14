Area Easter egg hunts this weekend - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Area Easter egg hunts this weekend

picture by PRAKTYCZNY PRZEWODNIK picture by PRAKTYCZNY PRZEWODNIK

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Friday, March 23 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 14:35:36 GMT

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

  • Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:36:19 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:00 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:00:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

  • AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:46:35 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:19 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:19:52 GMT
    (Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)(Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>
    •   

Story Video: Click here

Many cities and establishments in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast are holding Easter egg hunts this weekend.  Below are a few of the many events happening around town or you can check out a tasty brunch at a local restaurant.

  • The Flagler Museum in Palm Beach hold a big hunt Saturday for children. Children are invited to hunt for more than 8,000 eggs on the Museum’s South Lawn and in the Cocoanut Grove.The Museum grounds will be sectioned off into age-appropriate areas so everyone, including toddlers, will have an opportunity to participate. Museum gates open at 9 a.m. Children can have their picture taken with the Easter Bunny, create Easter-themed art and receive their complimentary Flagler Museum commemorative egg. Cost is $15 for children and $18 for adults.
  • Easter Egg Hunt Saturday at Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens in West Palm Beach.  Doors open at 10 a.m. with the hunt starting at 10:15 a.m. Children are invited to look around the two acres of lush palms and native plants, along the garden trails and among the sculptures for brightly colored eggs to fill their baskets. After the hunt, children can take a picture with the Easter Bunny and cool down with an ice-cold glass of lemonade. Admission fees for non-members is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors (age 65 and older), $7 for all children. Advanced reservations required. Call 832-5328
  • In West Palm Beach, Breakfast with the Bunny at the Palm Beach Zoo on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Highlights include a hot breakfast buffet, animal encounters, photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny and an egg hunt.  Click here to register.
  • In Greenacres, the annual Egg'Stravaganza wil be held Saturday at Greenacres Community Park from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event includes a free hay ride and arts and crafts to take home as souvenirs from the event. Hunt for special prize eggs (15 eggs for $5 or get a picture with the Easter bunny for $5.
  • In Lake Worth, an egg hunt will be held at Bryant Park located on South Golfview Road on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $5 for three hunts or $2 to participate in one hunt. Activities include music, games, crafts and food vendors, if you will be so kind, come join us for a great time!
  • In Boynton Beach, the city’s Egg-Stravaganza is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Congress Avenue Barrier Free Park located at 3111 S. Congress Ave. Children will hunt for eggs on designated fields on their own. Parents will be allowed in the field with ages 1 & 2 only.
  • In Jupiter, a hunt will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at Jupiter Community Park located at 3377 Church St. for ages 10 and under. The event includes bounce houses, face painting, arts and crafts and a toddler play area. Children will be divided into age groups for the hunt.  The Easter Bunny will be in attendance from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. 
  • Annual Easter Fair in Stuart at Flagler Park located at 201 SW Flagler Ave. on Saturday. The free event will feature an egg hunt, hot dogs and drinks, candy, games, a bounce house and music from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.