Police: Traffic stop leads to heroin bust

Day after Bolton takes over, homeland security aide is out

The settlement amount had been confidential - and was kept out of the first trial - but a judge ruled that both sides could discuss it at this one.

(AP Photo/Corey Perrine). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Monday, April 9, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.

After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesd...

Hardly 'friends': Zuckerberg fends off senators on privacy

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrapped up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill with testimony before a House committee Wednesday.

After a tough day before the Senate Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrapped up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill on Wednesday with testimony before a House committee. (Source: CNN/Pool/Senate TV)

It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...

Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

A traffic stop led to the arrests of four people, including two described as “significant heroin dealers,” according to Port St. Lucie police.

Officers said 62-year-old Andre Valente was driving when they pulled his car over near SE West Snow Road and SE Bevil Ave. Wednesday.

Police said they found 284 heroin-filled capsules.

The discovery led the Special Investigations Division, Neighborhood Policing Bureau, a K-9 unit, DEA and ATF agents to serve search warrants in the 200 block of SW Dalton Circle and 2700 block of SW Somber Road.

On SW Somber Road police said they found 4 handguns, ammo and heroin and drug paraphernalia used for packaging and sale. And they said they confiscated heroin, Clonazepam, and drug paraphernalia on SW Dalton Circle.

In addition to Valente, Darin Fonte, 50, Erin Bowie, 34, and 32-year-old Jacklyn Martinez were taken into custody.

Police described Valente and Fonte as “significant dealers of heroin.” Valente is jailed on $256,875 bond. Bail for Fonte was set at almost $91,000.

Bowie is charged with heroin possession with intent to sell and Martinez is charged with possession of a controlled substance without and prescription.

"We've been having deaths pretty much weekly here in the city, overdoses, multiple overdoses weekly. So, we're hoping this puts a significant dent in that problem,” said Assistant Port St. Lucie Police Chief Richard Del Toro.

Police say more arrests are expected.