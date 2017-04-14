Expert calls 10 year-old's arrest 'deplorable' - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Expert calls 10 year-old's arrest 'deplorable'

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Friday, March 23 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 14:35:36 GMT

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

  • Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:36:19 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:00 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:00:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

  • AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:46:35 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:19 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:19:52 GMT
    (Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)(Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>
    •   

After watching the disturbing video that shows an Okeechobee County 10-year-old with autism being placed in handcuffs and arrested at school Wednesday, Dr. Jack Scott, the executive director of the Center for Autism and Related Disabilities, or CARD, said this arrest should have never happened.

“I find it deplorable, when I saw it in the video,” said Scott. “This should never be handled criminally in my view.”

Scott says that a child with special needs should not be punished for his or her disability, and he believes authorities should have taken much different route to offer a more supportive environment.

According to the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office, the 10 year-old was accused of battery on a school employee in November, which is a 3rd degree felony. Though, his mother explained to us that her son acted out, kicking the teacher because he didn’t feel safe.

It’s also not clear exactly why authorities took six months to make the arrest.

“It could have been done much more sensitively, recognizing the child’s special needs and their age; the child is ten-years-old. Give me a break,” said Scott.

The sheriff’s office explained they were not aware that the child had special needs, even though the mother can be heard saying this on the video. And prosecutors said the complaint was filed by the school employee who was injured.

“How they could not have included information about the child’s special needs is beyond me?” said Scott.

Scott says there are so many other routes and options that should and could have been taken by either the sheriff’s office or the school district.

“They can work with an agency called the Severe Emotion Disturbance Network sponsored by Florida Department of Education," Scott said.

According to the mother, Wednesday, the day of the arrest, was the 10-year-old's first day back at school for testing since he had spent months at home on homebound.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.