Bill could speed along toxic algae cleanup

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla.--U.S Representative Brian Mast announced Friday his plan to file a bill that could help provide more relief should toxic algae blooms return to the Treasure Coast.

Mast introduced the “Federal Do No Harm Act of 2017,” which would direct the president to treat harmful algae blooms caused by Lake Okeechobee releases as an emergency under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Act.

Mast says the releases are executed by the Army Corps of Engineers, so the federal government should also have a bigger responsibility in funding the cleanup.

“The federal government is out there destroying our community and not doing anything to help make that situation right,” Mast said.

During the summer of 2016, Mast said Governor Rick Scott requested help for the Treasure Coast, but President Barack Obama denied multiple requests for emergency funding.

Mast explained he denied the requests because algae did not fall under FEMA’s disaster response criteria.

With this proposed bill, Mast hopes requests for help in the future would be granted.

“The point of it is to get the federal government to take ownership of it and say okay we did the damage, we’re going to come out here and we’re going to help you clean this up,” Mast said.



It is good news for business owners like Chris Hobe.

He owns Outboards Only in Rio, where thick green mats of algae were at their worst last summer.

“The smell and toxicity of it was making everybody here sick, literally,” Hobe explained.

Because it took weeks for the algae to be broken up and removed, he lost nearly a month of business.

Hobe says the proposed bill could help the cleanup process begin sooner, should another algae bloom threaten his business.

Though it’s not a preventative measure, it is another potential way to get help following the bloom.

“I am hoping for anything that will help clean up this estuary,” Hobe said.

