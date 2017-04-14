Teacher wanted on child porn charges kills self

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Former Palm Beach Gardens middle school teacher Corey Perry, who shot himself in a Nashville hotel room today, has died. Multiple sources confirmed his identity to WPTV.

A federal arrest warrant was issued March 28 for Perry, 33, for the production of child pornography, receipt of child pornography and enticement.

Nashville Metro Police confirmed that they responded to a self-inflicted gunshot wound at Delux Inn at 3:40 p.m. Friday. The FBI suspected that Perry might be in Nashville, where he has relatives.

At around 6:15 p.m. Friday, Nashville Metro Police confirmed that Corey Perry had died from apparent self-inflicted gunshot to the head.

The FBI released the following statement:

During the investigation of this matter in the Nashville, TN, area this afternoon, FBI agents approached an individual for questioning when the individual took his own life. No law enforcement personnel were injured. Until local authorities make a positive identification of the deceased and notify next of kin, no further information is available.

Earlier this week, the FBI posted a reward up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the former H.L. Watkins Middle School teacher and coach.

He was last seen in Fort Lauderdale on March 26 around 2:45 p.m., according to the FBI.

His rental vehicle was found in Fort Lauderdale with the doors unlocked and the keys in the ignition on April 7, the FBI said.

Perry was a teacher and coached basketball at H. L. Watkins Middle School in Palm Beach Gardens. He also is credited with launching the Robotics and Engineering Academy at the school where he was even recognized by the governor for his efforts.