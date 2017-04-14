Thieves ordering cell phones on your account

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

"I need a new iPhone, mine broke. And I would also like to purchase some for my kids."

That's what they'll claim, according to Detective Miller.

A victim gets the bill and the crook usually sells the phones.

It happened just this past week in Fairview Park. The woman they caught had four different fake IDs and four fake credit cards on her.

In another case, Fairview detectives investigated two men who traveled here just to hit up three different cities.

Police linked them to $65,000 in theft across the Midwest.

"Turns out they were shipping the phones to the Middle East," Detective Miller said.

News 5 got in touch with an AT&T customer who got a text about an account change. Twenty minutes later the phone shut off.

Thieves were using their number after hijacking their account.

According to the FTC, complaints about crimes like this are up and while wireless companies are doing everything they can to prevent it, with increased security options for customers, police say you need to take action too.

"Any security you can set up with your internet company and your phone company. Use password protection," Detective Miller said.

The four main providers offer different forms of protection:

AT&T offers extra security in the form of a passcode. You can add one on your online account or through their app.

Sprint customers can set up a PIN with security questions once they start service with the carrier.

Verizon customers, like Sprint, can set up a PIN within their account. The PIN can be added online, with customer service, or through a visit to a retail location.

T-Mobile customers can set up passwords on their accounts by working with customer service.