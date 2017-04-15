Parents say plumbing leak caused kids' sickness - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Parents say plumbing leak caused kids' sickness

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Friday, March 23 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 14:35:36 GMT

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

  • Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:36:19 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:00 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:00:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

  • AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:46:35 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:19 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:19:52 GMT
    (Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)(Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>
    •   

Story Video: Click here

Several students and two teachers at a St. Lucie County elementary school say they fell ill after a plumbing leak went unattended for weeks.

Now, they are preparing a lawsuit, demanding answers.

A teacher we talked to, who asked to not be identified in fear of retribution, says a smell appeared right after spring break, around March 22. The smell was coming from an area between two portables. They thought it would pass, but instead, two teachers and many students fell ill, requiring hospital or doctor's visits. All with the same symptoms.

"There was this really bad smell in the classroom," says 10-year-old Gidaya Ruby. "And then we got really sick and started getting headaches and coughing. We felt like we couldn't breathe."

Mother Barbara Athanasatos says about her son, "He even asked my mother if she would give him Motrin and I don't know any 10-year-old that asks for Motrin. That's how bad his head was hurting today."

Another mother, Stephanie Concepcion, says about her son, "He broke in hives on Friday, the nurse sent him home and now he's on an inhaler. He had chest X-rays, blood work done. He's still coughing really bad."

And those were the parents and kids comfortable on camera. We met over a dozen parents and students who all had the same complaints.

"I think it's more than just ironic that all our kids, all have the same symptoms," Athanasatos says.

On Thursday, St. Lucie Public Schools District, in a statement, acknowledged a broken plumbing pipe on campus, reporting it had been fixed and the air tested clean, but that was sent to our newsdesk. Parents are still in the dark.

"Nothing. They've done nothing. We were never notified if there was a leak," Athanasatos says.

"Very frustrating because we had no idea, Concepcion says.

"Even now, to this very day now, not even an apology letter," says Maryann Ruby, Gidaya's mother.

Gidaya says class has been in and out of the portable classroom, without any clear reasons why.

"Every teacher told me a different thing so it was obvious it was a lie," she says.

On Friday, the 34 parents met with a lawyer to prepare a lawsuit.

We reached out to the school district to ask for an interview, but so far, we haven't heard back.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.