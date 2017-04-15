Parents say plumbing leak caused kids' sickness

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Story Video: Click here

Several students and two teachers at a St. Lucie County elementary school say they fell ill after a plumbing leak went unattended for weeks.

Now, they are preparing a lawsuit, demanding answers.

A teacher we talked to, who asked to not be identified in fear of retribution, says a smell appeared right after spring break, around March 22. The smell was coming from an area between two portables. They thought it would pass, but instead, two teachers and many students fell ill, requiring hospital or doctor's visits. All with the same symptoms.

"There was this really bad smell in the classroom," says 10-year-old Gidaya Ruby. "And then we got really sick and started getting headaches and coughing. We felt like we couldn't breathe."

Mother Barbara Athanasatos says about her son, "He even asked my mother if she would give him Motrin and I don't know any 10-year-old that asks for Motrin. That's how bad his head was hurting today."

Another mother, Stephanie Concepcion, says about her son, "He broke in hives on Friday, the nurse sent him home and now he's on an inhaler. He had chest X-rays, blood work done. He's still coughing really bad."

And those were the parents and kids comfortable on camera. We met over a dozen parents and students who all had the same complaints.

"I think it's more than just ironic that all our kids, all have the same symptoms," Athanasatos says.

On Thursday, St. Lucie Public Schools District, in a statement, acknowledged a broken plumbing pipe on campus, reporting it had been fixed and the air tested clean, but that was sent to our newsdesk. Parents are still in the dark.

"Nothing. They've done nothing. We were never notified if there was a leak," Athanasatos says.

"Very frustrating because we had no idea, Concepcion says.

"Even now, to this very day now, not even an apology letter," says Maryann Ruby, Gidaya's mother.

Gidaya says class has been in and out of the portable classroom, without any clear reasons why.

"Every teacher told me a different thing so it was obvious it was a lie," she says.

On Friday, the 34 parents met with a lawyer to prepare a lawsuit.

We reached out to the school district to ask for an interview, but so far, we haven't heard back.