Judge halts Arkansas plan to execute inmates

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- A federal judge on Saturday halted Arkansas' unprecedented plan to execute seven inmates before the end of the month.

U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker granted a preliminary injunction requested by the inmates to block the executions. Arkansas was set to execute the first two inmates by lethal injection on Monday night. The state is expected to appeal the decision.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson had scheduled the executions to take place before the state's supply of midazolam, one of its lethal injection drugs, expires at the end of the month. Arkansas hasn't executed an inmate since 2005 because of drug shortages and legal challenges.

Arkansas hasn't carried out a double execution since 1999. If carried out, the seven executions would be the most carried out by a state in such a short period of time since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976.

The inmates' attorneys had challenges the compressed timetable and the state's use of midazolam, which has been used in flawed executions in other states. The state's attorneys have called the challenge an effort to delay the executions indefinitely and have said they don't have a replacement identified for the drug if it expires.

The lawsuit is among a flurry of challenges the inmates have filed to halt the executions.