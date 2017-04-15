Police arrest 2 men with drugs, weapons and cash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police arrest 2 men with drugs, weapons and cash

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- Boynton Beach police arrested two men who were found with drugs and weapons in their vehicle.

Police received information from a concerned citizen about loitering and drug sales in the 400 block of NW 11th Avenue.

The tipster said the driver of a green Chrysler 300 was selling narcotics from his vehicle.

The concerned citizen said that residents in that area are prisoners in their own homes due to this illegal activity.

Police reported to that location and saw the Chrysler driving around, with the smell of marijuana emanating from the vehicle.

Officers stopped the car and a search yielded illegal drugs including 23 pills containing a deadly mixture of Heroin and Fentanyl, 1.7 grams of crack cocaine, .9 grams of fake Alprazolam (Xanax), 1.2 grams of Marijuana and $787 in cash.

Police say the driver, William Randall of Boynton Beach, was also in possession of a loaded Glock 23 handgun with 25 rounds of ammunition, including hollow point bullets.

Police also recovered 3 "extremely sharp" throwing knifes hidden under the rear seat.

A 4-year-old boy was in the car as well. Police say the boy was not restrained in a child car seat.

The passenger, Tony Rahming of Boynton Beach, was charged with possession of heroin, cocaine and marijuana.

Both suspects were taken to the Palm Beach County Jail and the child was turned over to his mother and the Department of Children and Families was notified.

