Boston to mark 4th anniv. of marathon bombing

Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:36:19 GMT
Thursday, March 22 2018 11:00 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:00:41 GMT
(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...
Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.
Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.
Thursday, March 22 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:46:35 GMT
Thursday, March 22 2018 8:19 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:19:52 GMT
(Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)
A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.
A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.
Monday, March 19 2018 3:24 AM EDT2018-03-19 07:24:52 GMT
Thursday, March 22 2018 12:02 PM EDT2018-03-22 16:02:58 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.
BOSTON (AP) -- Bostonians are marking the fourth anniversary of the deadly Boston Marathon attacks.
Quiet remembrances have been planned Saturday to remember the victims. Three spectators were killed and more than 260 others wounded when two bombs planted near the finish line exploded on April 15, 2013, spraying shrapnel into the crowds.
A Massachusetts Institute of Technology police officer also was killed later while struggling with the bombers as they tried to steal his gun.
Bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev was killed in an ensuing standoff with police. His younger brother, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, was convicted on federal charges and sentenced to death.
The attacks have inspired several movies, including the Mark Wahlberg film "Patriots Day."
On the eve of the anniversary, volunteers planted thousands of daffodils along the marathon course in solidarity.