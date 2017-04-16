3 People rescued after boat capsizes off Boynton

Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:36:19 GMT
Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion
Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.
A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.
President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens.
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.
Three people are expected to be okay after their boat capsized off the Boynton inlet.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue says just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, crews reported a boat about 200 yards offshore had capsized with 3 boaters in the water.
The boaters were able to drift and swim close enough to shore for rescuers to bring them to safety.
Witnesses say the situation could have been a lot worse. They say a cooler saved one boater's life.
Steven Timmins watched the scene unfold. "It was sickening to watch thinking that that guy was definitely going to drown and the other guy kicked the cooler lid over just in time as he looked like he was about to give up and his arm just flopped over," he said.
A Fire Rescue spokesperson says one boater was taken to a local hospital for treatment.