Mast and McKinlay hold town hall in Loxahatchee - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Mast and McKinlay hold town hall in Loxahatchee

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. -- U.S. Congressman Brian Mast and Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay held a joint town hall on Saturday morning at Seminole Ridge High School in Loxahatchee.

Voters from the 18th Congressional District came out, asked questions and discussed concerns with their representatives.

Both Mast and McKinlay said the event was aimed at building relationships between them and their constituents.

"We get to have a dialogue together and hopefully at the end it's not people talking past each other hopefully it's us both learning from each other," Mast said.

McKinlay added, "I hope people will see is that we are reaching across the aisle to try and the gridlock and actually get things done."

Although Congressman Mast has held several prior town hall events, this was Commissioner McKinlay's first town hall in her district.

