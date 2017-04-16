Hundreds march to Mar-a-Lago in 'Tax March' - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Hundreds march to Mar-a-Lago in 'Tax March'

Story Video: Click here

Protestors across the country demanded President Trump make his tax returns public.

"Tax Day" is upon us and people were calling this a "Tax March."

Close to 1,000 people gathered at Trump Tower in West Palm Beach and marched to Bingham Island close to the President's Mar-a-Lago estate.

Protestors held signs and yelled slogans such as "no more secrets."

The march was held in hopes of putting the pressure on the president to release his tax returns. 

There were also supporters along Flagler Drive countering the march as well.

"He should demonstrate as a good American citizen that he pays his taxes," says Inez Andrews of West Palm Beach.

"I don't care about tax returns. I know Donald Trump is a person and I know he was chosen to become president," says Catherine Soubeyroux of Broward County.

Police say there were no issues during todays rally - calling it "a peaceful event."

 

