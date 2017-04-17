Where to find Tax Day freebies and deals

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

While many despise Tax Day, companies across America are using the day to offer their best discounts to customers. Look below for a list of top deals on Tax Day, which is on Tuesday, April 18.

Bob Evans: The "Down on the Farm" restaurant is offering 30 percent off orders on Tax Day on almost all orders with this coupon.

Bruegger's Bagels: For the seventh straight year, Bruegger's is offering its bagel bundles for $10.40, a discount of $3.50. The deal currently runs through April 19.

Firehouse Subs: Customers can get a free medium sub with the purchase of a medium or large sub, chips and drink with this coupon. The deal runs from Tuesday through Thursday.

Great American Cookies: Stop by a Great American Cookies location on Tuesday and receive a free Birthday Cake Cookie. the company says that no purchase or proof of completed taxes necessary.

Hooters: At participating locations, Hooters is offering free kids meals through Tuesday with the purchase of an adult entree. The deal is dine-in only.

Hot Dog on a Stick: Fans of corn dogs might enjoy Hot Dog on a Stick's offer of a free Original Turkey Dog on Tuesday. The company says that no purchase is necessary, and there is a limit of one free dog per customer.

McDonald's: McDonald's Tax Day deal features an 18-cent Quarter Pounder with Cheese or Big Mac with the purchase of a full-price Quarter Pounder with Cheese or Big Mac. The deal is for Tuesday only.

Sonic Drive-In: In addition to offering milkshakes and ice cream slushes for half price after 8 p.m., Sonic Drive-in will have half-price cheeseburgers on Tuesday.

World of Beer: Participating locations are offering a free select draught beer on Tax Day.

Find another great Tax Day deal? Share with reporter Justin Boggs on Twitter.

