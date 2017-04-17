Where to find Tax Day freebies and deals - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Where to find Tax Day freebies and deals

While many despise Tax Day, companies across America are using the day to offer their best discounts to customers. Look below for a list of top deals on Tax Day, which is on Tuesday, April 18. 

Bob Evans: The "Down on the Farm" restaurant is offering 30 percent off orders on Tax Day on almost all orders with this coupon

Bruegger's Bagels: For the seventh straight year, Bruegger's is offering its bagel bundles for $10.40, a discount of $3.50. The deal currently runs through April 19. 

Firehouse Subs: Customers can get a free medium sub with the purchase of a medium or large sub, chips and drink with this coupon. The deal runs from Tuesday through Thursday. 

Great American Cookies: Stop by a Great American Cookies location on Tuesday and receive a free Birthday Cake Cookie. the company says that no purchase or proof of completed taxes necessary. 

Hooters: At participating locations, Hooters is offering free kids meals through Tuesday with the purchase of an adult entree. The deal is dine-in only.

Hot Dog on a Stick: Fans of corn dogs might enjoy Hot Dog on a Stick's offer of a free Original Turkey Dog on Tuesday. The company says that no purchase is necessary, and there is a limit of one free dog per customer. 

McDonald's: McDonald's Tax Day deal features an 18-cent Quarter Pounder with Cheese or Big Mac with the purchase of a full-price Quarter Pounder with Cheese or Big Mac. The deal is for Tuesday only.

Sonic Drive-In: In addition to offering milkshakes and ice cream slushes for half price after 8 p.m., Sonic Drive-in will have half-price cheeseburgers on Tuesday. 

World of Beer: Participating locations are offering a free select draught beer on Tax Day. 

Find another great Tax Day deal? Share with reporter Justin Boggs on Twitter

