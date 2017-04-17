U.S. Supreme Court rejects floating home appeal

Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:36:19 GMT
(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...
Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.
(Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)
A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.
MIAMI (AP) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a Florida man's latest appeal in a landmark case involving the seizure and destruction of his floating home.
The justices on Monday denied without comment Fane Lozman's petition asking them to enforce their 2013 ruling by ordering the city of Rivera Beach to pay him about $365,000 for the home's value and legal fees. Lower courts also ruled against Lozman.
The 2013 ruling set a new standard for floating homes. It meant strict federal maritime law could no longer be applied to disputes involving floating structures that have no traditional characteristics of a vessel, such as an engine or sails. The decision affected thousands of floating homes and business owners nationwide.
Lozman did not immediately respond to a text message Monday seeking comment.