Defendants in Delray killing challenge evidence

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.
A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.
One of three men Delray Beach police arrested in connection to a 2015 murder wants a judge to throw out any statements he made to police.
At a court hearing Monday, a judge scheduled a date to hear arguments on whether prosecutors could present jurors with information gleaned from statements Harut Saroyan made to investigators.
Police believe Saroyan helped plan and execute the robbery of his step-grandfather. The February 2015 incident ended in gunfire and the death of Saroyan’s step-grandfather, Lucanes Joseph.
Delray Beach police also arrested James Jones and Desmond Davis for their alleged involvement in the robbery-turned-shooting. Police have pegged Jones as the suspected shooter.
But a lawyer representing Jones argued Monday detectives did not properly investigate the case. He has filed a motion to review the grand jury’s indictment of Jones and to ask the judge to throw out any evidence detectives came across by using Jones’s DNA.
Davis’s lawyers also plan to argue police detectives misled the grand jury to get an indictment. A judge will hear the motions for all three defendants on June 21.
The State Attorney’s Office charged each of the three men with first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a firearm, and attempted first-degree murder with a firearm.