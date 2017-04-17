Clear coffee that won't stain your teeth - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Clear coffee that won't stain your teeth

What if coffee didn't stain your teeth over time? 

Clear coffee is now a reality thanks to the makers of CLR CFF. 

Brothers and co-founders, Adam and David Nagy, say they have created the first colorless coffee in the world. 

According to www.clrcff.com, the coffee is made with only the highest quality fresh roasted Arabica coffee beans with no preservatives, stabilizers, sugar or sweeteners. The ingredient list on the website doesn't reveal much. They list water, fresh coffee and caffeine as the main ingredients. 

They say if you want to keep your smile white, Clear Coffee is perfect for you. 

Ever spill coffee on yourself as you're headed out the door or on the way to work? You won't have to worry about that annoying coffee stain either. 

Clear Coffee is only available on retail shelves in the U.K. right now, but they'll also ship to the U.S. if you order on their website

