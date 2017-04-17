Person shot in Riviera Sunday ID'd - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Person shot in Riviera Sunday ID'd

Riviera Beach police have identified the man found shot to death in the 500 block of Silver Beach Road Sunday.

18-year-old Jeffree Pierre was talking with people in two vehicles near Park Manor Drive when shots were fired.

He ran toward Silver Beach Road where he died, police said.

The vehicles quickly left the scene of the shooting. One of the vehicles was described as a white Honda Accord.

Police later spotted the car which refused to stop. 

The driver headed into West Palm Beach where he abandoned it in the 4000 block of North Shore Drive, police said.

They were eventually able to catch up with him and took him into custody.

Police identified him as  Nikobra Stringer and said he's being investigated as a 'person of interest.' 

He faces charges of grand theft auto, felon in possession of a firearm, fleeing to elude, and resisting arrest without violence.

 A neighbor told NewsChannel 5 multiple shots could be heard at the scene of the homicide.

"It's sad. Especially on Easter," said Shan Fruits. "This is why I don't allow my kids to come outside."

The shooting could have been much worse. Bullets struck a bedroom window of a nearby duplex and another hit a truck. No one else was hurt.

"I'm not safe anymore," said Ralph Singher.

He said he's had enough and plans to move. "Too much gunshots."

