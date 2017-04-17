Person shot in Riviera Sunday ID'd

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

Riviera Beach police have identified the man found shot to death in the 500 block of Silver Beach Road Sunday.

18-year-old Jeffree Pierre was talking with people in two vehicles near Park Manor Drive when shots were fired.

He ran toward Silver Beach Road where he died, police said.

The vehicles quickly left the scene of the shooting. One of the vehicles was described as a white Honda Accord.

Police later spotted the car which refused to stop.

The driver headed into West Palm Beach where he abandoned it in the 4000 block of North Shore Drive, police said.

They were eventually able to catch up with him and took him into custody.

Police identified him as Nikobra Stringer and said he's being investigated as a 'person of interest.'

He faces charges of grand theft auto, felon in possession of a firearm, fleeing to elude, and resisting arrest without violence.

A neighbor told NewsChannel 5 multiple shots could be heard at the scene of the homicide.

"It's sad. Especially on Easter," said Shan Fruits. "This is why I don't allow my kids to come outside."

The shooting could have been much worse. Bullets struck a bedroom window of a nearby duplex and another hit a truck. No one else was hurt.

"I'm not safe anymore," said Ralph Singher.

He said he's had enough and plans to move. "Too much gunshots."

Neighbor describes hearing multiple shots outside her home @WPTV pic.twitter.com/Why6GKbLFS — Austin Carter (@AustinWPTV) April 16, 2017

