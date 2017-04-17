Sheriff's deputy donates kidney to coworker

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Heidi Grob gets emotional every time she talks about her new best friend.

"The center of the story is Michele because she is so selfless, she's angelic." She has no quams whatsoever giving it up. didn't even hesistate," said Heidi.

A doctor told Heidi her kidneys were barely working. She needed dialysis and a transplant. Heidi reached out to employees at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office last year after no one in her family was a match for the transplant.

Incredibly, her angel Deputy Michele Shaffer, a canine handler at the airport, was a match and willing to share.

Deputy Shaffer said, "I told Heidi back in December, January before I got started going further and I said you know I'm going to be giving you a kidney. She would sit there and giggle and laugh and she would say we'll see."

On April 10, the women had the surgery in Miami. The surgery was a success. As the women recover at home, they have a message.

"They told me that I saved two lives. I saved Heidi's life and I moved someone else one step higher on the kidney donation list. My goal is to have one person step up the way I did," said Deputy Shaffer.

Heidi is forever grateful for what the deputy did for her.

"I've met people other recipients that have been on dialysis for 6, 7, 8 years and they weren't able to get on the list and their health deteriorated very sad. so more people that can step up and help. I love her to death. We've got a brand new bond and we are kidney sisters."

Heidi told FOX 29 her kidneys were severely damaged due to cancer treatments she received when she was 11-years-old.





Scripps Only Content 2017