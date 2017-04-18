A new town square will take the next step toward reality in Boyn - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - UPDATE: City commissioners approved 5-0 for staff to negotiate a contract with the top three developers. 

These renderings come from the firm ranked at the top of the list, but a spokesperson said these are not what final plan will look like. 

The public will be able to weigh in throughout the process to help design what fits best for the city. 

The town square would be a live, work, play environment around current city hall location. 

EARLIER STORY:

Tuesday night, a new town square will take the next step toward reality in Boynton Beach. Leaders will choose a developer to help it design a new city center.

E2L Real Estate out of Maitland is the number one ranked firm out of a list of three. The company presented a proposal with radical renderings of the city. But a city spokesperson said those are not what the final plan will look like.

Renderings of a new, glass-paneled city hall and relocated police station are just some examples the developer is considering. 

The public will be able to weigh in throughout the process to help design a plan that fits the city best.

The town square would be a live, work, play environment centered around the current city hall. Ideas include incorporating the old, historic high school and other city buildings with a modern concept.

City leaders have cautioned these plans are conceptual and finding money to implement the changes will be a challenge.

City commissioners will discuss the plans during their regularly scheduled, public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. 


 

