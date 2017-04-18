Police: Man stole iPhone in 'Offer Up' app deal

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- A man was arrested after police say he stole an iPhone a woman was trying to sell to him.

The victim told police she received the phone as a gift and needed money for rent, so she listed it for sale on the Offer Up app.

The victim told police that a Hispanic male, later identified as 19-year-old Christopher Gomez, texted her from his phone and expressed interest in the phone. The two made arrangements to meet at the victim's work for the exchange.

When the victim made contact with Gomez, he was backed into a parking spot, sitting in the driver's seat of his vehicle, a blue Dodge Charger.

Gomez aske the victim to see the phone and when she gave it to him, he sped away. The victim had her hands in the vehicle and was dragged about 10 feet causing minor cuts and scrapes on her left foot.

The victim gave police Gomez's phone number and the investigating officer was able to find Gomez's Facebook profile and pictures associated with his phone number.

Police called Gomez's number. They say he answered and asked how was calling. The investigating officer identified himself and said he wanted to meet with Gomez. The officer told Gomez if he didn't meet with him, he was going to file for a warrant. Gomez agreed to meet the officer at Bethesda Hospital.

Police say Gomez pulled into the parking lot of Bethesda Hospital with his girlfriend, Chrisline Robert, in the passenger seat of the car.

Police say Gomez exited the car and put his hands behind his back as the officer approached him.

According to the arrest report, Gomez's girlfriend, Chrisline Robert, exited the front passenger side and began to rummage through the back seat. The officer asked her to step away from the vehicle but she refused to comply. She said, "you can't do ---- to me, I don't have to listen to you cracker," according to the report.

Gomez began to yell at her to go to the ER and not to listen to "the cracker."

Police say Robert began to walk away and the officer went after her and placed his left hand on her left wrist and she pulled away. The officer told Robert to come back to the vehicle and she refused and tried to walk away. The officer again grabbed her left wrist and she attempted to pull away again. As she pulled away an iPhone box fell out from between her legs.

A search of the vehicle revealed a pipe containing marijuana residue and a clear baggie containing a pink powdery substance later tested positive for Methamphetamine/MDMA.

Christopher Gomez was charged with Strong Arm Robbery, Possession of Meth (Distribution), Possession of Paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended.