Woman accused of stealing cash from elderly lady - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman accused of stealing cash from elderly lady

picture by MARTIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE picture by MARTIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

STUART, Fla. -- A woman is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars from an elderly woman at an assisted living facility in Stuart.

William Ferris contacted the Martin County Sheriff's Office concerning money being stolen from his mother's apartment.

Ferris told MCSO that he started noticing his 82-year-old mother was going through money faster than normal.

Ferris' mother has resided at The Point at Ocean Boulevard on SE Ocean Boulevard in Stuart for the last two years.

The Point at Ocean Boulevard is an assisted independent living facility where the residents have their own apartments and do not require 24-hour care.

Ferris provided detectives with a list of dates and the amounts taken. Ferris claims $400 was taken on Monday, April 3, $280 was taken on Friday, April 7, $300 was taken on Monday, April 10, and $240 was taken on Wednesday, April 12.

Ferris told detectives that his mother leaves her apartment around 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays to go to the community area. Ferris said it was suspicious that the money was missing on the exact days and times that she was leaving the apartment.

On April 14, Ferris set up video cameras in his mother's apartment and at approximately 3:56 p.m., the motion camera was activated and a woman can be seen taking money from his mother's purse. Ferris told detectives that there was $320 in the wallet that day. He had also recorded himself and his mother placing the money into the wallet and putting it away in the drawer. Ferris also photocopied the money that he had placed in the wallet.

On April 17, Ferris provided $300 in twenty dollar bills to the Sheriff's Office, where they were photocopied. Ferris then took the cash to his mother's apartment and set up video cameras again. This time, Ferris hid in the closet and waited on the suspect to enter and steal the cash.

When she did, Ferris exited the closet and confronted the suspect, who the Martin County Sheriff's Office identify as Serafina Frahm, the Director of The Point at Ocean Boulevard.

MCSO says Frahm immediately began to apologize and told Ferris she would pay the money back.

Detectives entered the apartment and Frahm continued to apologize and ask if she was going to jail, according to MCSO.

MCSO says Frahm confessed to using her master key to enter the apartment and take the money. She claimed she was taking the money to help out another resident.

According to deputies, Frahm said she only took money from the apartment on two occasions. When detectives told Frahm they have video of her taking money on additional dates, she denied taking money on those dates and advised that she wished to speak with a lawyer.

Serafina Frahm was arrested for two counts of burglary and two counts of grand theft and was booked into the Martin County Jail.

