Firefighters describe rescuing ranger from fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Firefighters describe rescuing ranger from fire

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Friday, March 23 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 14:35:36 GMT

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

  • Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:36:19 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:00 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:00:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

  • AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:46:35 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:19 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:19:52 GMT
    (Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)(Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>
    •   

Story Video: Click here

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. -- Firefighters never know when a seemingly routine call may become something far from that.

Okeechobee County firefighters found themselves racing to rescue a forest ranger trapped in a brush fire over the weekend.

Firefighters Michael McLeod and Ricky Hansford were the first on the scene of a brush fire Sunday.

“We knew it was something a little bit more than normal,” said McLeod.

He said when the call first came in, a brush fire was about 20 acres. By the time McLeod and Hansford got to the scene, it was at least 50 acres, they say.

Ultimately, it grew to 450 acres, according to the Florida Forest Service.

When the team got to the scene, McLeod said they started tracking where the fire was moving, and worked to find any homeowners who might be at risk.

“There’s a lot of homes there buried in the woods that you just can’t find,” said Hansford.

But their focus shifted quickly when they saw a forest ranger with the Florida Forest Service in trouble.

“When I first saw him, he was jumping out of the dozer. It was on fire. It was burning,” Hansford said.

Hansford and McLeod were the only crew close to the ranger, and possibly, his only safe way out.

“We needed to stop and help him… he was out there by himself,” Hansford said.

They moved in to help spray down the bulldozer, but with the fire quickly moving in, they made the decision to grab the ranger, abandon the equipment and get out.

Had they not stepped in, both firefighters worry about the danger for the ranger.

“He would have had to run at least 100 yards,” McLeod said.

“Honestly I think it would have ended in a bad way. He had a lot of ground to cover and a lot of fire moving in on him,” Hansford said.

With the dry weather still fueling frequent brush fires, these firefighters are reminded of the importance to be vigilant on every call.

“A fire can get out of hand very quickly.”

McLeod says the ranger went back to work helping fight the fire after the firefighters helped him.


 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.