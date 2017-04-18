Firefighters describe rescuing ranger from fire

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. -- Firefighters never know when a seemingly routine call may become something far from that.

Okeechobee County firefighters found themselves racing to rescue a forest ranger trapped in a brush fire over the weekend.

Firefighters Michael McLeod and Ricky Hansford were the first on the scene of a brush fire Sunday.

“We knew it was something a little bit more than normal,” said McLeod.

He said when the call first came in, a brush fire was about 20 acres. By the time McLeod and Hansford got to the scene, it was at least 50 acres, they say.

Ultimately, it grew to 450 acres, according to the Florida Forest Service.

When the team got to the scene, McLeod said they started tracking where the fire was moving, and worked to find any homeowners who might be at risk.

“There’s a lot of homes there buried in the woods that you just can’t find,” said Hansford.

But their focus shifted quickly when they saw a forest ranger with the Florida Forest Service in trouble.

“When I first saw him, he was jumping out of the dozer. It was on fire. It was burning,” Hansford said.

Hansford and McLeod were the only crew close to the ranger, and possibly, his only safe way out.

“We needed to stop and help him… he was out there by himself,” Hansford said.

They moved in to help spray down the bulldozer, but with the fire quickly moving in, they made the decision to grab the ranger, abandon the equipment and get out.

Had they not stepped in, both firefighters worry about the danger for the ranger.

“He would have had to run at least 100 yards,” McLeod said.

“Honestly I think it would have ended in a bad way. He had a lot of ground to cover and a lot of fire moving in on him,” Hansford said.

With the dry weather still fueling frequent brush fires, these firefighters are reminded of the importance to be vigilant on every call.

“A fire can get out of hand very quickly.”

McLeod says the ranger went back to work helping fight the fire after the firefighters helped him.





