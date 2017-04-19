Boynton police investigate series of break-ins - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boynton police investigate series of break-ins

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - The Boynton Beach Police Department is looking into several business break-ins that all happened Thursday night into Friday morning last week.

The businesses hit are also not too far from each other.

Police said they believe the burglaries were committed by the same people.  

Renzo's Pizzeria on Boynton Beach Boulevard still has its glass door boarded up after thieves broke-in last week.

Police said other businesses were hit around the same time include Dean Anthony's Pizzeria on Congress Avenue, Wing Wah Express also on Congress Avenue and No Limit Kutz on Boynton Beach Boulevard.

Police report nothing was stolen from Dean Anthony's Pizza, but the side glass door was smashed and burglars broke a cabinet door and rummaged through it.

At Wing Wah Express, the front glass door was smashed and the thieves stole $100 in cash from the register, according to police.

Police said at Renzo's it was a similar scene with the front glass door being smashed and $100 taken from the register.

And at No Limit Kutz, police report the front glass door was smashed and the suspects stole two cash registers with about $120 total.

Investigators said no surveillance video is available yet, but they are waiting to get it from one of the businesses.

No arrests have been made. 

