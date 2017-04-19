Man carjacked and robbed in Boynton Beach Monday - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man carjacked and robbed in Boynton Beach Monday

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- Police are investigating an armed carjacking and robbery on Monday night in Boynton Beach.

The 26-year-old victim told police that just before 11:30 p.m., following his shift at a local restaurant, he drove to the Chase Bank ATM at 3001 Old Boynton Road to deposit his paycheck.

As he finished his deposit, two men approached the passenger side of his 2012 Honda Civic. One of the men opened the door and pointed a gun at him. The gunman climbed into the back seat and demanded money as a second suspect got into the front passenger seat.

The gunman pointed the weapon at the victim's head and demanded that he withdraw money from the ATM. The suspects then demanded the victim exit his vehicle and leave his wallet and iPhone.

The armed suspect then climbed into the driver's seat and the second suspect exited the vehicle and got into a gold Nissan Altima that was waiting in the parking lot. Both suspects fled.

Detectives are working with bank officials to obtain any potential surveillance video or photos.

The armed suspect is described as a black male in his early-to-mid 20's with gold teeth on the top and bottom, clean shaven, wearing a black beanie cap, gray t-shirt, and black shorts.

The second suspect is described as a black male in his late teens, clean shaven with unknown clothing description.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Detective Jill Raftery at 561-732-8116 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.

