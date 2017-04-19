Man pleads guilty to robbing four banks - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man pleads guilty to robbing four banks

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- A Daytona Beach man, Anthony William Carpino, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to committing four bank robberies.

Carpino, 45, pleaded guilty to four counts of bank robbery. For each count of conviction, he faces up to 20 years in prison, to be followed by a term of supervised release.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 27, 2017.

According to court records, Carpino robbed a Daytona Beach Wells Fargo Bank on March 5, 2016. He handed the teller a bank deposit slip that read, "Give me money I have a gun". Carpino directed the teller to "Take the money out of the drawer, put it in a bag."

Carpino was arrested the next day and while out on bond committed three additional bank robberies.

Authorities say he robbed a second Daytona Beach Wells Fargo Bank on October 11, 2016, a TD Bank in Palm Bay on October 14, 2016, and a Wells Fargo Bank in Palm City on October 17, 2016.

